Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider David Blackhall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.01 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,045.00 ($33,363.33).

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

About Eagers Automotive

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.