Insider Buying: GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Buys 255,439 Shares of Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 255,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,489 ($82.87) per share, with a total value of £16,575,436.71 ($21,169,140.11).

Daniel Adam Rabie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Adam Rabie acquired 235,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £152,750 ($195,083.01).

GetBusy Trading Up 5.2 %

LON GETB traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,296. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,483.33 and a beta of 0.32. GetBusy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.97.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

