Insider Buying: Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Buys 24,014,286 Shares of Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton purchased 24,014,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$1,681,000.02 ($1,120,666.68).
Murray Cod Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 6.65.
About Murray Cod Australia
