Insider Buying: Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Buys 24,014,286 Shares of Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton purchased 24,014,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$1,681,000.02 ($1,120,666.68).

Murray Cod Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Get Murray Cod Australia alerts:

About Murray Cod Australia

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Cod Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Cod Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.