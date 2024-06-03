Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Sells 11,200 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,553. The company has a market cap of $428.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.