Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells 63,700 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Luzich sold 63,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$108,927.00.

Michael Luzich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Luzich sold 2,900 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$5,568.00.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

ARG stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 349,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$287.80 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$2.05.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

