Insider Selling: Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Director Sells 3,094 Shares of Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 471,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 7,771.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 134,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 54.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

