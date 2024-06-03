Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,709,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. 3,521,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,980. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.72 and a beta of 2.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
