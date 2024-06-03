Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells 4,910 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $47,196,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,818.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 174,429 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

