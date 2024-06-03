Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells 985 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.10. 168,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,826. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.