Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $8.52 on Monday, reaching $171.34. The company had a trading volume of 495,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.48. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $209.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

