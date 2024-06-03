Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

