International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.4%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.41 and last traded at $164.55. 678,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,680,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

