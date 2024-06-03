International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $26,748.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 141.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $4,490,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

