Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,235,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 52,712,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,886.2 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

IITSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.