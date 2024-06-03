Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in May

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,235,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 52,712,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,886.2 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance
IITSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.18.
