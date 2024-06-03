Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. 244,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,257. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

