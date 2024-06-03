Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 259,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 133,037 shares.The stock last traded at $24.45 and had previously closed at $24.33.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 843,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.