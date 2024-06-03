Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6,559.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,314 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.1% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,904,000. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. 6,685,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

