iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.78. 1,044,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
