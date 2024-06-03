iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.78. 1,044,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.