iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2,394.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,509 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $133.88. 1,710,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

