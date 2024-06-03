iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.26. 2,304,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

