iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EMGF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,620 shares. The stock has a market cap of $641.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.