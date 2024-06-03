iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
EMGF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,620 shares. The stock has a market cap of $641.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
