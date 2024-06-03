iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 15,421 shares.The stock last traded at $138.97 and had previously closed at $139.60.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average of $131.31.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.