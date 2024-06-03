iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.49

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 742683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,622,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

