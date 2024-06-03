iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.80

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 574475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.
iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $616.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 263,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.
iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.
