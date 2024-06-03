iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605,160 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

