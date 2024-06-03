iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.71

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 9573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 904,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,804,000 after purchasing an additional 642,064 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 833,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

