iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Gap Down to $64.90

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $62.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF shares last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 424,754 shares.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 162,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,271,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,844 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.