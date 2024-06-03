iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZL. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.