iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Stock Position Lifted by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for 4.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

EUSA traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $87.73. 8,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $732.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $91.14.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

