iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.98

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.98 and last traded at $186.29, with a volume of 822675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

