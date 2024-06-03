iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 296.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Geisinger Health boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geisinger Health now owns 155,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.07. 590,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.76. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $292.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

