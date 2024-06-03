iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWO stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

