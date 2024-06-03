iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

