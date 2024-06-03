iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,003,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,207,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

