J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,528. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.77.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

