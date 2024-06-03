JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 16.4% in May

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.5 %
JBGS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.47. 42,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,397. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
