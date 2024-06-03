JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 16.4% in May

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

JBGS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.47. 42,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,397. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 117,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 186,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

