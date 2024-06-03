Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHR. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.05. 520,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

