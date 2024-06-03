Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of FRO opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 5,319.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after buying an additional 5,195,312 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,883,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,074,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 567,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

