Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

