Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 16,537 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.83% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.34. 49,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $43.59.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.