Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 964,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,849,000 after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 717,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.