Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. 1,838,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,615. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

