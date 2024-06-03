Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $139.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,073. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.87.

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

