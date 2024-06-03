Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,998 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VXF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.63. The company had a trading volume of 171,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.