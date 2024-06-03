Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,796 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $129.54. 339,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.