Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 6,921 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.