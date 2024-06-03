JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $140.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,535 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

