JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $544.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $544.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $507.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.00. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 59.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

