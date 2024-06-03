JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $23.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Viasat has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 696.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

