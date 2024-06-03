JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $23.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat
Viasat Trading Up 2.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 696.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.