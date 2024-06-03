JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $86.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

